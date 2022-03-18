Beaverton church prepares, delivers meals to students struggling with homelessness

Volunteers dropped off 7,200 pounds of food to 123 students in need during spring break at Beaverton High School.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Spring break is next week for students across the state, but for many that means a lack of access to school meals. For some children, school meals are the only ones that they get in a day.

In Beaverton, volunteers are working to bridge that gap. Nancy Winston is a volunteer working to feed kids. She is part of a team at Bethel Congregational United Church in Beaverton wanting to make sure homeless teens won't be hungry during school breaks.

The group started preparing and delivering meals to local students more than seven years ago. This week, the volunteers prepared 7,200 pounds of food that will feed 123 homeless Beaverton high school students.

Each student gets six bags for the nine days school will be closed, including two weekends.

"It's really devastating to think about something that's so basic not being available to people that live so close to all that we have here in Beaverton," said Winston.

The Beaverton School District has 1,057 homeless students. District-wide about 25% of students this year signed up for free or reduced meals. At Beaverton High School, it's 34%.

The food is donated from grocery stores, the Oregon Food Bank and a $5,000 grant from the city of Beaverton.

"Thinking about the students getting the food is really heartwarming," said Winston.

The Jesuit High School alumni also gives them money for gift cards so that every student can buy fresh food. Together, it's a large community effort to sustain kids during what should be a break from the stress of school.