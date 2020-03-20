PORTLAND, Ore. — Having a baby, in the best of times, is an anxiety-producing endeavor. But during a pandemic, things get exponentially harder. No grandparents to hold the baby and make dinner, no new parent groups, restrictions on well doctor visits, scarcity of supplies and general mood of panic all factor into a quickly changing landscape for new parents.

We talked to new parents and experts to find out how people are handling the changes and find strategies for coping.

The problem: Missing the grandparents

One of the most heartbreaking aspects of the COVID-19 outbreak is the fact that many grandparents won’t get to immediately meet new babies, and will have to put off seeing their grandchildren for what could be months.

“Both my parents are in high-risk groups, but my mom especially since she’s immune suppressed,” Emily Bendt, 31, of Portland said Wednesday. “Even though she’s in Oregon right now (she usually lives in Arizona) she can’t come see the baby because it’s too risky for her."

“I worry about what it means for her mental health too,” Bendt, whose daughter is 4 months old, added, "I know having her first grandchild was really huge for her and has given her a lot of renewed sense of purpose.”

“I’m really scared for my parents,” Eric Lindsay, 37, of Portland, said Wednesday, adding he isn’t scared for his 6-month-old daughter.

Lindsay’s wife is a doctor at the VA Portland Health Care System and he and his wife had enacted strict social distancing to protect their parents.

“We’re in total isolation,” Lindsay said, though he added they are planning a gathering with grandparents soon, where everyone sits outside, six feet apart from each other.

Dr. Whitney Casares, a Portland pediatrician and author of “The New Baby Blueprint: Caring for You and Your Little One” (American Academy of Pediatrics, 164 pages, $14.95), agrees that keeping children away from older adults is important, even if it is difficult.

“We really have to limit adults over 60′s exposure to people who are sick,” she said Wednesday.

One way to deal with the loss of direct grandparent interaction? Technology.

“Social distancing doesn’t have to mean social isolation,” Casares said. “Stay connected to friends and family using technology.”

For grandparents, this may mean stepping out of their comfort zone.

Val Mackinnon Peterman, 33, of Olympia, said she is concerned about exposing her parents to the virus if they travel to see their 2-month-old granddaughter. Since they can’t visit, they are getting creative.

“My mom just went out and bought her first smartphone,” Mackinnon Peterman said. Now, they are learning how to video chat.

The problem: Are babies really safe?

Parents are reasonably worried about grandparents, but what about their health and the health of their babies?

“This is a quickly evolving situation and we are continuing to learn about COVID-19 and how our most vulnerable populations, including babies and older children, are impacted,” Casares said.

So while babies appear to be less vulnerable to infection than older people and those with underlying medical concerns, there are still many, many unknowns.

“It’s better for parents to watch closely sites like CDC and healthychildren.org,” Casares said, instead of scrolling through social media.

For parents concerned with bringing babies into doctor’s offices, think about calling your doctor before going in.

“We are never bothered as pediatricians by parents calling and asking are these symptoms safe are they okay?” Casares said.

But COVID-19 isn’t the only concern.

“My concern is that if, and I think it is likely, our healthcare system is going to be overwhelmed,” Lindsay said. “What if something happens to Theona at that time?”

“People get hurt,” he said, “things happen.”

The hope is that social distancing measures will help flatten the curve and stop hospitals from being completely overwhelmed, but only time will tell how effective that has been.

The problem: Will I run out of supplies?

“My biggest source of stress right now is supplies,” Bendt said.

Her baby can only use certain brands of diaper without a skin reaction.

“They’re sold out in her size everywhere online,” she said. "We have cloth as a backup, but she’s particular about wetness and that means we’re up every hour at night if we have to use them."

Bendt said they had another two weeks’ worth.

Still, Casares recommends not stockpiling supplies.

“We need to make sure that we are leaving something for other people,” she said. “Going into panic mode will only hurt not help.”

The problem: Social isolation

A hallmark of new parenthood is the onslaught of new anxieties. One way people often deal with this is by meeting other new parents and just talking. Whether it is a lactating moms’ group, a post-natal yoga class or baby storytime at the library, these kinds of social events are canceled for the foreseeable future.

Mackinnon Peterman, who lives in Washington where the coronavirus outbreak hit earlier than in Oregon, had already been isolating before the virus hit, out of concerns about flu.

“I had been really looking forward to after she got her shots,” she said. But then, almost overnight, everything changed.

Now she is leaning on virtual connections more than ever, she said, including three very good friends in other cities who all got pregnant at the same time.

Mackinnon Peterman said she found new solidarity in this group before the outbreak and added, “in light of everything that has happened it’s really strengthened that.”

“Community has been through the internet. I’m so grateful for the moms’ groups I’m in online," Bendt said, “they’re absolute sanity savers right now.”

Dr. Nicole Cirino, a reproductive psychiatrist with expertise in perinatal mood and anxiety disorders at Oregon Health and Science University encourages postpartum moms to look for groups online at BabyBluesConnection.org and Postpartum.net.

“In the wake of COVID,” she said, Postpartum.net “has actually increased dramatically their online support groups.”

They use a small group format with video chats, Cirino said, adding, “You can feel like you are connecting.”

The problem: General anxiety and malaise

Mackinnon Peterman said she couldn’t figure out if the feelings she is having two months after the birth of her daughter are postpartum depression, or just a reaction to the current state of the world.

She’s far from the only parent feeling stressed out.

Cirino said postpartum, women’s brains go through a dramatic shift.

“During the postpartum period,” she said, “our brains have changed in such a way that we see threat even if it’s not there.”

“It’s the biggest brain change that women go through in their entire life,” Cirino added, "It does it so that we can parent and protect our child."

This protective feature also means the onslaught of difficult news is “really too much for the postpartum brain,” she said

So she suggested limiting the news that is coming in and maybe only watching news with a loved one who can help you process it.

Casares and Cirino both said new parents should remember to take care of themselves physically during this time.

“Are you exercising?" Cirino said, "Are you taking walks? Are you eating healthy?

“Focus on the basic care needs,” she said. “That’s going to give you the resilience to handle stress.”

“When you’re by yourself with a new baby,” Casares said, “making sure that you set yourself up a schedule will keep you more mindful throughout the day and keep you from spinning.”

Get fresh air, she said, practice gentle movement, learn something new. And make sure you are taking breaks.

Hand the baby off to your partner or helper, she said, and listen to your favorite song or take a walk by yourself.

“Those things will help you cope so you feel like you aren’t stuck,” Casares said.

But, if you are a new parent who is struggling with persistent feelings of depression or anxiety, the best thing to do is contact your healthcare provider or call the Postpartum International Hotline at 1-800-944-4773.

It never hurts to make a call. If we’ve learned anything from coronavirus, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

The problem: The future

“The thing that I am maybe struggling with more than anything which is the ambiguity of duration,” Lindsay said.

“I do worry that either I am going to go crazy or that I’m not going to be able to sustain,” he said. “I hate the unknowing.”

“I’m concerned about how long this will last,” Angela Kienholz, 39, of Portland, whose baby is 3-months old, said. “What it means for my son’s daycare? Portland already had a shortage of open slots for infants. Will our daycare, which is a nonprofit, be able to weather the storm?"

The future is a big unknown for everyone.

“This is the long haul,” Cirino said.

And it is changing day-to-day. Peterman called dealing with the pandemic an “incredible crash course on what to do with anxiety."

“Everything feels like a trial by fire as a first-time mom,” Peterman said, “and contending with a global pandemic ranks pretty high as a worst-case scenario for raising a newborn.”

“That said," she added, "I am hopeful that living through this outbreak will better prepare me to face other anxieties down the road, that I might emerge from this a more self-possessed mom.”

