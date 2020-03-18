PORTLAND, Ore. — Artslandia, an online performing arts guide, has launched the Portland Culture Media Hub "Artslandia Standing By ..." with programs meant to elevate artistry, lift spirits and promote connection.

"Though our beloved performances are on hiatus, Artslandia's mission to elevate and celebrate the arts remains steadfast," said Misty Tompoles, publisher and founder of Artslandia. "It seems more important than ever to keep our souls nourished. We are pressing ahead with our work to celebrate the confluence of human connection, even though its expression must temporarily shift. In this unique space of uncertainty, we've decided that the energy we usually pour into elevating the arts will go toward uplifting our community. Instead of cultivating engagement with the arts, we'll cultivate hope. We'll celebrate its power and the beauty of having, sharing, and believing in it."

They'll essentially "bring the arts to homes" through social media, an e-newsletter, podcast and www.artslandia.com platforms.

"Good News" is Artslandia's showcase of artists and conversation, and it'll be available on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and the website. The first installment of "Good News," features music from beloved local performers Susannah Mars and Merideth Kaye Clark, and Clark's daugther Ever.

The "Happy Hour" segments will stream Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. via the Artslandia Facebook page. The series will feature live performances, interviews, and conversations on arts-related topics.

The "Happy Hour" series kicks off with a concert from the much loved folk-rock trio The Junebugs, 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.

The "Adventures in Artslandia" podcast features Mars and it'll engage in conversations with creative artists.

This article was originally published by Portland Tribune, one of more than a dozen news organizations throughout the state sharing their coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak to help inform Oregonians about this evolving heath issue.