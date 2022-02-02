Southeast Portland coffee shop donates profits to help end human trafficking

Ardent Coffee is donation-based, offering suggested prices for their coffee. So far, they've raised and donated about $30,000.

PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s no shortage of coffee in Portland, but at one shop in Southeast Portland the customer determines the cost of a cup — and the mission goes beyond coffee.

Isaac Collmer and Joe Smith wanted to create a place where people could contribute and make a difference in the world, so they opened Ardent Coffee to answer a question both co-founders had.

"What good can we do in the world through a cup of coffee?" said Isaac Collmer, a co-founder of the coffee shop. “We realized that we needed to pull the resources of the community in order to have an effect on the world for good.”

The shop opened in July 2020 with a donation-based business model, they have suggested prices and customers give what they can. The shop then donates 100% of profits to help end human trafficking through global nonprofit International Justice Mission.

"There are over 40 million people enslaved in the world today, anything from sex trafficking to bondage slavery," said Vollmer. "International Justice Mission has a goal of going in and helping alleviate people out of their slavery and restore them through very tailored aftercare programs.”

They've raised and donated about $30,000 to their mission so far.

“Coffee is something that people do every day, and we wanted to give people a chance to incorporate giving back to the world through their daily rhythms," explained Collmer.

The donation-based coffee shop brewing for a cause also is run entirely by volunteers.

“I think it’s encouraging for people to know that something like this exists and could be a viable and sustainable business model," said volunteer Ilya Fridman.

Fridman has volunteered at Ardent for about two months.

"For me it was important that I could do something with my time that they could also somehow you know grow me as a member of my society community," Fridman said.

A community brought together with a simple concept and a perfect blend—good coffee for a greater cause. “I think that’s a testament to how effective we can be as a community in pulling our resources toward something greater than ourselves," said Collmer.

Ardent Coffee also uses the donations to pay rents and coffee beans at the shop.