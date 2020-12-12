Religious leaders in Portland are getting creative to bring community together at a time when many feel isolated.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Congregation Beth Israel in Northwest Portland is the oldest Jewish congregation in the Pacific Northwest.

"We are a large congregation, a very diverse congregation and at the moment, a very at-home congregation," said senior rabbi, Michael Z. Cahana. He said all services quickly moved online when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

For the first time since, the synagogue is hosting a virtual candle lighting every night for the eight nights of Hanukkah.

"Where we will be lighting our Hanukkiah or Menorahs and people will be doing it at home with us on Zoom," said Rabbi Cahana.

2020 is a year of many firsts for the synagogue. It will also host online cooking classes for classic Hanukkah food and a Hanukkah light drive-through on Sunday.

"Since there isn't a Peacock Lane this year, there’s a Hanukkah lane on Flanders Street," said Rabbi Cahana.

Many other religious establishments in Portland are doing things differently this year because of the pandemic and are finding ways to adapt to the holiday season.

Dean Nathan LeRud at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in downtown Portland said his top priority is to keep his people safe.

The church has been hosting online services since March. Under the newest COVID-19 guidelines, faith organizations can operate at 25% of indoor capacity or 100 people, whichever is smaller.

"Our building seats between 800 and 900 people, so 25%, it’s like 200," said Dean LeRud. "There’s no way we are getting 200 people. I wouldn’t feel safe in that situation. I wouldn’t feel safe putting my parishioners in that situation.”

Christmas Eve's service will be livestreamed without a congregation. The cathedral also offers reservations for smaller groups to come pray.

"People are going to be kept at a distance from one another. Everybody is going to have masks, so we want to make sure that it is a safe opportunity," said LeRud.

Both faith leaders agree: they need to be creative and bring community together at a time when many feel isolated.

"We really feel Hanukkah, it’s a festival of lights, it’s the time of bringing light into dark places, and this year we are really doing the best we can to lift everybody spirits," explained Rabbi Cahana.

LeRud said, "If we can be a piece of helping people find solace and comfort and a place of reflection and meaning during the holidays that feels to me like a project worth undertaking."