Clackamas County completes $19.4M affordable housing project in Gladstone

Tukwila Springs offers 48 units of permanent housing for older adults who are struggling financially and in need of support services.

GLADSTONE, Oregon — A new affordable housing option for older adults opened in Gladstone this week. The 48-unit property called Tukwila Springs will prioritize people who are homeless or struggling financially.

Clackamas County officials said the redeveloped property was once a congregate care facility. It will now offer permanent housing to those 50 and older who make less than 30% of the area's median income and are in need of supportive services.

“The importance of this can't be stressed enough. Literally, it takes people off the streets and or keeps them from becoming part of the homeless situation here in Clackamas County,” said County Chair Tootie Smith.

The building is freshly remodeled and ready to house new tenants. Most of the living spaces are studios along with some one-bedroom apartments. All units have a private bathroom and small kitchen area.

There is space to make friends too, including a large community kitchen and dining area.

This is the first development completed in Clackamas County that utilizes Metro affordable housing bond funds. $5.6 million pays for just under a third of the project. Another $2.6 million came from the state's permanent supportive housing program. The overall cost of the project was $19.4 million.

There will be supportive services available to help with residents' mental and physical health, along with job retraining services for those who need it.

“This is a life-changing facility for the people who will come in here. It gives them a second lease, it gives them an opportunity to get well,” said Smith.

This is one of many affordable housing projects in the works in Clackamas County. There are currently 950 units under development or in the planning stages. The county’s goal is to reach 1,500 units by 2025.

Gladstone Mayor Tammy Stempel said affordable housing is something the community needs, and Tukwila Springs will be reaching older generations who are struggling.

“We have many who have lost their homes and are now living in cars, storage facilities and garden sheds, and this should never happen. This is a real problem, and this project was crafted to address this sometimes forgotten population, said Stempel.

Tukwila Springs will be managed by Home Forward. Applicants will be referred through the county's coordinated housing access waitlist.