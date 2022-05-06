16th annual Latino Cultural Festival returns to Hillsboro

The celebration of Latino celebration was canceled the last two years because of the pandemic. This year, the festivities returned to Ron Tonkin Field.

HILSBORO, Ore. — The 16th annual Latino Cultural Festival returned to Hillsboro on Sunday after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

The event, put on by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, kicked off with a parade led by elementary students, dancers and musicians. The festival was held at Ron Tonkin Field, home of the Hops in Hillsboro.

"The Latino Cultural Festival is all about celebrating the heritage of Latinos," said Yohana Parra, director of Latino Business Development and Engagement with Washington County Chamber of Commerce. "Latinos we're all about gathering, about community and family, and with that comes amazing music, amazing food."

Thousands of people filled the stadium to explore different games, prizes and vendors celebrating the culture.

"We do agua fresca. It's a fruit juice that is popular in the Hispanic culture," said vendor Rudy Loeza. "To show people our culture, we're representing our culture, doing it the right way. We come all the way from Gresham-Fairview. We want to bring that culture to this culture right here, and that's what we did."

The chamber of commerce hopes to bring back the event in-person next year to celebrate Latino heritage, culture and community.