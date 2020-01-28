SPOKANE, Wash. — One year ago, a comedian from Portland, Oregon, was detained by Border Patrol agents at the Greyhound Bus Station in the Spokane Intermodal Station.

Now, Mohanad Elshieky's legal team is planning to file a claim in federal court against U.S. Customs and Border Protection after an administrative complaint seeking $250,000 in damages was denied, according to his lawyer from the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project .

“Customs and Border Protection denied Mr. Elshieky's administrative claim for damages late last year (as it almost always does with such claims). That means that Mr. Elshieky can now file his claim in federal court, which he will soon do. I anticipate that we will be filing the federal court case in the next week or so,” Elshieky’s lawyer wrote to KREM on Tuesday.

Elshieky filed the $250,000 administrative complaint against CBP in April 2019. It said he was detained by Border Patrol officers even after producing valid identification documents demonstrating Elshieky, who was granted asylum in the United States in 2018, was lawfully present in the United States.

The complaint also contended that officers racially profiled Elshieky, and falsely arrested and detained him for about 20 minutes.

Border Patrol agents ordered him to get off the bus on Jan. 27, 2019, as he was preparing to travel back to Portland after a performance in Pullman, Washington.

Elshieky said he was interrogated for 20 minutes by agents who contended his papers were fake and that he was in the country illegally.

When asked on Tuesday if he had any comments one year after the incident, Elshieky said his stance remains the same.

"My stance is still the same regarding CBP and I'm going to do my best to assure this doesn't happen to other people and make sure I elevate their voices through my social media or any other way I can, and hopefully Greyhound does the right thing and protect [sic] people," he wrote to KREM on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

