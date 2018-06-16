PORTLAND, Ore. – A collision between a TriMet MAX train and a man has disrupted service for Orange Line riders in Southeast Portland.

Portland police said it appears the man was in a restricted area and intentionally stepped in front of the train.

The man suffered traumatic injuries and was taken to a Portland hospital.

The collision occurred near the Southeast Bybee Transit Station at around 12:40 p.m.

MAX Orange Line service is disrupted. A shuttle bus is serving riders between Southeast Holgate Boulevard and Southeast Tacoma Street/Johnson Creek.

