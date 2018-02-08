The Transportation Security Administration is considering eliminating screenings at more than 150 airports across the country, according to documents obtained by CNN.

The change would save $115 million annually, and would focus on security for planes with 60 seats or fewer. It would bring a "small (non-zero) undesirable increase in risk related to additional adversary opportunity," CNN reports.

Passengers arriving from smaller airports to larger airports could be required to go through additional security.

CNN reports at least two high-level TSA officials "expressed serious national security concerns over the proposal."

