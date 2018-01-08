FLORIDA -- (WFLA) A Florida woman has been cited after a crash involving a Pasco County deputy that led to a train collision.

According to troopers, Miranda Musso lost control on a curve and hit a Pasco deputy's patrol car.

Footage from a body camera worn by another officer responding to the crash shows the attempt to clear the tracks as a train approaches.

Musso can be heard for several minutes trying to start the vehicle and eventually gets out and leaves the van partially on the train track.

"This is not going to be good, let's get back a little further," the deputy can be heard saying.

You can't see the impact but video shows the aftermath.

The van is pushed back from the tracks and has some additional front end damage.

