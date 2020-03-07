Clean-up continues a day after Seattle's 'CHOP' zone was dismantled

The "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" zone was dissolved on Wednesday, but clean-up -- and protests -- continued across Seattle Thursday.

The "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" zone known as CHOP was dismantled early Wednesday morning after more than three weeks of occupation in Seattle.

Police have taped off streets in the neighborhood while city crews continue to clean the streets and park that made national headlines during the demonstration.

The public may cross police tape if they live in the neighborhood or need to visit a business in the area, but must get permission from officers first. The now-quiet streets are a stark contrast to the days and weeks prior.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, officers moved in and started clearing out protesters while city crews removed tents, debris, and graffiti.

While Wednesday's tear-down around CHOP was relatively peaceful, officers made dozens of arrests in the process.

Shortly after police dissolved the CHOP perimeter, officers returned to the East Precinct for the first time in nearly three weeks.

Officers arrested at least 44 people on Wednesday for failure to disperse, obstruction, resisting arrest, and assault. However, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said she recommended the city not file charges against misdemeanor arrests from Wednesday morning.

Police made another 25 arrests late Wednesday into Thursday morning as protests continues on the outskirts of the former CHOP zone and in other parts of Seattle. Officers used blast balls and pepper spray while making arrests, after people in the crowd began throwing bottles at officers, according to the department.

On Thursday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced two burglary charges were filed against a man accused of breaking into the East Precinct.

The prosecutors office said Robinson Carlton Ritchie was arrested June 26 for investigation of breaking into the East Precinct the day before, when the area was part of the CHOP. Ritchie was released at a bail hearing the following day and arrested on the same charges on June 29.

Charging documents said “in both counts of the case at hand, the defendant was seen carrying and utilizing a knife to accomplish his criminal activities.” Ritchie is now being held on $40,000 bail.