CHILLICOTHE, Ohio -- Corrections officers, nurses and inmates at Ross Correction Institution were sickened from exposure to an unknown substance Wednesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says 24 people were affected by the substance and taken to Adena Regional Medical Center. Several doses of Narcan were administered to victims and 300 additional doses remain available at the facility.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the facility is secure and there is no threat to the public. Unioto Schools, which sit adjacent to the prison, were placed on a cautionary lockdown. Ohio 104 between Moundsville Road and Ohio 2017 was closed.

The contaminated cell block was cleared and affected inmates were relocated within the facility.

A hazardous material decontamination team has responded to the scene.

The Chillicothe Gazette contributed to this story.

