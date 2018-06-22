COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. -- The cherry harvest is underway at farms in the Columbia River Gorge.

There are the normal concerns about weather but this year there is also the concern about a trade war with China.

“There's not like there's another China that's out there hungry for cherries. There's not another place to try to go. It's a very large market,” said Brenda Thomas whose family owns Orchard View Cherries.

The operation is the largest growing and packing business for cherries in Oregon with a crop worth $25 million to $35 million.

Thomas wonders how her industry became a political pawn.

“We're just cherry growers. How did we get involved in politics? Why did they choose us?” she asked.

The Chinese government has promised to match tariff threats from President Trump.

That government already imposes a 25 percent tariff on Oregon cherries and promised to increase that to 50 percent if needed, according to David Nelley who sells to the Chinese.

“The importers are very nervous,” he said.

“There's not much volume going out and it’s just a crying shame that we have these beautiful berries that are grown uniquely in this part of the world that everyone wants and we can't hit that market,” Nelley added.

Orchard View Cherries employs 800 workers to pick the cherries. The fruit is shipped all over America and to several foreign countries but China is the big worry in this harvest.

The concern is that a higher tariff will cause Chinese consumers to buy fewer cherries which could lead to a glut in the market and drive down prices.

Another worry is the Chinese will begin to slow delivery of cherries through inspections, according to Nelley.

“If it gets held up at the border in hot summer conditions and inspected for any little problem, five, 10, 20 days, that's terrible for high quality cherries,” Nelley said.

