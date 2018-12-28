A CenturyLink spokesperson says the outage that prevented people across the country from being able to call 911 is not related to hacking.

The spokesperson would not comment further, according to The Associated Press.

CenturyLink says 911 calls are now getting through in the areas where it is the service provider.

County officials are warning there may be lingering issues. People are being urged not to make test calls to 911.

The Federal Communications Commission is launching an investigation into the nationwide CenturyLink outage which has impacted the ability for thousands of people to call 911.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai released the following statement:

"“When an emergency strikes, it’s critical that Americans are able to use 911 to reach those who can help. The CenturyLink service outage is therefore completely unacceptable, and its breadth and duration are particularly troubling. I’ve directed the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau to immediately launch an investigation into the cause and impact of this outage. This inquiry will include an examination of the effect that CenturyLink’s outage appears to have had on other providers’ 911 services.

"I have also spoken with CenturyLink to underscore the urgency of restoring service immediately. We will continue to monitor this situation closely to ensure that consumers’ access to 911 is restored as quickly as possible.”

Authorities in Washington state announced they'll also open an investigation.

On Thursday night, CenturyLink tweeted that its engineers identified a "network element" that was impacting customers. The company estimated services would be fully restored within four hours.

However, after seeing "positive progress," CenturyLink discovered some "additional technical problems."

As of around noon Friday, downdetector.com was still reporting outage issues.

There is no estimate on when CenturyLink service will be fully restored.

According to the North East King County Regional Public Safety Communication Agency (NORCOM), citizens were reporting problems dialing 911 and received a fast busy signal when trying to call.

NORCOM says if you dial 911 and receive a fast busy signal, hang up and try using a different phone. If you still experience issues and you are in NORCOM’s service area, you can text 911 or call the emergency line at 425-577-5656.

Click here for a map of NORCOM's service area.

In case of an emergency and you can't get through by dialing 911, you can dial the following numbers for dispatch centers:

Chelan/Douglas County 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

(509) 663-9911



Clallam County 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

360-417-2259/2459 or 360-417-4970



Grays Harbor 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

(800) 281-6944



Island County 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

(360) 678-6116



Jefferson County 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

360-385-3831 or 360-344-9779 EXT. 0 or text 911



King County 911

Bothell Police (425) 486-1254

Enumclaw Police (360) 417-2259

Lake Forrest Park Police (425) 486-1254

Issaquah Police (425) 837- 3200

Redmond Police (425) 556-2500

Snoqualmie Police (425) 888-3333

Seattle Police (206) 625-5011

Seattle Fire (206) 583-2111

Norcom (425) 577-5656

Fire Departments – Bellevue FD, Bothell FD, Duvall FD, Eastside Fire and Rescue, Fall City FD, Kirkland FD, Mercer Island FD, Northshore FD, Redmond FD, Shoreline FD, Skykomish FD, Snoqualmie FD, Snoqualmie Pass Fire and Rescue and Woodinville Fire and Rescue

Police Departments – Bellevue PD, Clyde Hill PD, Medina PD, Kirkland PD, Mercer Island PD and Normandy Park Police.

Valley Com (253) 852-2121

Fire Departments - Valley Regional Fire Authority (Algona, Pacific and Auburn), South King Fire and Rescue (Federal Way and Des Moines), Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority (Kent, Seatac, Covington and Maple Valley), Tukwila FD, Renton FD, Burien /Normandy Park FD, Skyway Fire, Mountain View Fire and Rescue, Palmer Selleck Fire Districts, Vashon Island Fire and Rescue, Enumclaw FD, King County Airport (Boeing Field) and King County Medic One

Police Departments - Algona PD, Pacific PD, Auburn PD, Des Moines PD, Federal Way PD, Kent PD, Renton PD and Tukwila PD.

King County Sheriff’s Office (206) 296-3311

Town of Beaux Arts, City of Burien, City of Carnation, City of Covington, City of Kenmore, King County Airport Police (Boeing Field), City of Maple Valley, King County Metro Transit, Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, City of Newcastle, City of Sammamish, City of Seatac, City of Shoreline, Town of Skykomish, Sound Transit and City of Woodinville.

Kitsap County 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

(360)-308-5400



Kittitas County 911

Lower County: 509 925 8534

Upper County: 509 674 2584,

select 1, then select 1 for KITTCOM

Lewis County 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

(360) 740-1105

Mason County 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

(360) 426-4441

Pacific County 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

(360) 875-9397



Pierce County 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

(253) 798-4722



San Juan County 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

(360) 378-4151

Skagit County 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

(360) 428-3211

Snohomish County 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

(425) 407-3999



Thurston County 911

Countywide 911 Center for Police and Fire

(360) 704-2740

Whatcom County 911

Whatcom County Fire (360) 676-6814

Whatcom County Sheriff (360) 676-6911

Several police departments across Western Washington posted about the problem on social media Thursday.