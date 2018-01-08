NEW YORK (NBC News) Police in New York are looking for the man who tried to blow up a Staten Island gas station earlier this week.

The NYPD has released video of the Monday morning incident.

It shows the man purposely spraying gas around the pump as he fills a red gas can. He then lights a piece of paper on fire, and places the flaming paper on the spilled gasoline.

The fuel quickly ignites with flames engulfing the man in less than a second.

The gas station's fire suppression system activated and extinguished the flames as the arsonist fled the scene.

A 21-year-old man who was pumping gas nearby was hospitalized with internal injuries.

