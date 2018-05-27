PORTLAND, Ore. — A pet cat was found dead and its body dismembered Sunday, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The crime was intentional, police say, and they are looking for a suspect.

Deputies responded to the 2900 block of NW 178th Avenue after a report that the cat had been found in a yard across the street from the owner's home. The owner of the cat was identified and notified.

Washington County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a family's cat was found dismembered across the street from their home. The owner says the cat's head was cut off. Deputies say the cuts were too clean to be from an animal. pic.twitter.com/NXNZ72pMOR — Lindsay Nadrich (@LindsayNadrich) May 27, 2018

Police ruled out that the cat was killed by another animal. Deputies said the cuts were too clean to have been done by an animal.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111.

