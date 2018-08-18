KUSA — Send this to your most awkwardly funny (ok ... offensive) friend.

Cards Against Humanity will pay you up to $40 an hour to write the cards that tend to make playing this popular game with your parents an uncomfortable (but illuminating) experience.

You have until Aug. 31 to come up with clever submissions.

Cards Against Humanity is asking for five black card ideas (those are the ones with the prompt) and 15 white cards (the punchlines).

Given that we’re a family-friendly website, we will not be publishing examples, so use your imagination.

The guidelines for a good card, though, apply to all good writing. Among them are “have a voice,” an “expected tone or logic” and “showing and not telling.”

People from historically marginalized communities are encouraged to apply for the position – including people of color, immigrants and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

You can find the application and more guidelines here: submissions.cardsagainsthumanity.com

