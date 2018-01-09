GRESHAM, Ore. — An SUV crashed into a vacant KC’s Sports Bar on Southeast Stark & 162nd street, causing a fire on Friday night, according to Gresham Police.

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries and confirmed witnesses reports of a second person running away from the scene. Officers said it’s unknown why the driver crashed into the building.

Cell phone video showed the moments after the SUV crashed into the vacant restaurant, which burst into flames.

“I still can't believe it, it’s like something from a movie or something,” Sean Williams, who witnessed the crash from across the street said. “The silver SUV rammed into another car, almost head-on, then the silver SUV just hydroplaned into the building.”

Police said before crashing into the building, the SUV hit a gray sedan. They say both the sedan and the silver SUV had been speeding westbound on Stark before the crash and think the drivers might have known each other. The man driving the SUV wasn't seriously hurt but was disoriented, so he went to the hospital. Police say he was not cooperating.

Investigators found the gray sedan ditched a couple blocks away on Southeast 160th and Alder. That car had been reported stolen. The driver ran away, and police didn't have a description of him.

As for the vacant restaurant, Gresham Firefighters said the damage was extensive.

“The car took out a corner of the building which in structural engineering is the strongest part of the building and that's going to have to be taken care of,” said Gresham Fire Battalion Chief, Mike Traeger. “The building is not going to be able to be occupied for some time now.”

The building’s owners told KGW the property had been vacant since December. They said they were getting ready to sign a lease with another restaurant, before the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash or the drivers involved was asked to call Gresham Police.

