The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help identifying and locating the man they believe killed a Newman officer the day after Christmas.

According to a press release from the sheriff's department, around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, Newman Police Officer Ronil Singh, 33, was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

Singh was conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue when he reported a 'shots fired' call over the radio. When back-up arrived, the suspect had fled the scene and Singh was found with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he eventually died from his injuries.

Newman is about 25 miles south of Modesto.

The suspect fled and is still on the loose. Officials with the sheriff's department said the suspect was driving a gray, extended cab Dodge Ramp pick-up truck, the model believed to be between 2002 and 2009.

The truck of the suspect believed to be involved in the Newman officer involved shooting.

Source: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

Singh was a native of Fiji and was an officer with the Newman Police Department since July 2011.

“Our Newman Police family is devastated by the loss of Ronil,” Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson said in the press release. “If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact law enforcement immediately so we can get this cop-killer off the streets.”

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Michael Fisher at 209-525-7083 or at 209-552-2468.