CANNON BEACH, Ore. — It's been busy at the coast.

“It doesn't surprise me. I told my family when the sun is out there's a crowd,” said one woman with her son at the beach.

The Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce says hot days in Portland sent people to the coast. It’s been busier than the normal summer season.

“The weathermen kept telling people to come to the coast,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jim Paino said. “I think a lot of people listened.”

Trips to their visitor center have already surpassed last year's totals. They are up to 42,194 walk-ins.

The Seaside Chamber of Commerce quoted ODOT numbers saying traffic on US-26 was up 18%.

“We enjoy that the people come here to cool off,” Chris Germond at Chilling at the Beach said.

He says they went through ice cream a lot faster this season.

“I think the biggest day we did was 28 tubs. That's 3.5-gallon tubs. So that was the busiest day we had,” Germond said.

There are still a lot of great reasons to visit the coast in fall and winter.

“The same reason to come an enjoy cannon beach, Ecola state park, Haystack Rock, and our wonderful community,” Paino said. “We are all still here and we are still open.”

The chamber of commerce says the coast in winter is a different experience but can still be a wonderful experience with awesome sunsets and storm watching.

© 2018 KGW