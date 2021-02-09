Traffic, crowds expected for popular Oregon tourist destinations this Labor Day weekend

Thousands are expected to hit the road for the end-of-summer holiday, and officials are urging travelers to drive carefully.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Many Oregonians will be hitting the road this Labor Day weekend, and officials are advising travelers to drive carefully and be prepared.

“We expect a very busy weekend this Labor Day. Traffic is going to be back out on the roads again," said Don Hamilton, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). "Highway 18, Highway 6, certainly 26 up to Cannon Beach are all going to be very busy starting on Friday — actually starting on Thursday."

The Oregon Coast will probably be the most popular destination. If you haven't booked a room yet, Travel Oregon communications manager Allison Keeney said you’re probably too late.

“I would suggest calling hotels directly might be the best way to snag a last-minute hotel but preferably we've been telling people to plan ahead, plan ahead. So hopefully most people have done that already,” said Keeney.

Some people will head to central Oregon for the long weekend break, while others are heading south to see the sites like Crater Lake.

In either direction, be aware of the traffic impact from wildfires and recovery efforts.

“Really all over the areas where we had the wildfires a year ago are slow and dangerous. You’ve gotta be careful around in there even though work is stopping over the holiday,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton also advised travelers to keep hot cars off dry grass and keep trailer chains from dragging to prevent any new, disastrous fires from sparking.

Joe and Janet McCollum and their dog Roxy plan to meet their family at a campground in Lincoln City. As they head there in their RV, they will practice

"social distancing" on the highway.

“You do space between vehicles. That would be the best thing to do, but some people are just in a hurry. We're not in a hurry, we're just taking our time,” said Joe McCollum.

That's good advice for all of us.

And when you get where you're going, Travel Oregon asks that you be kind, especially to front-line service workers at restaurants and hotels, working under pressure.

“Just understanding that they have been working this whole time and they are people just like us, doing the best that they can often with short staff,” said Keeney with Travel Oregon. “So please practice kindness when you're out there this weekend.”

Also, be responsible when it comes to COVID, even at the beach

“Please wear a mask when you're inside and outside, that's what's mandated right now, also just try to keep socially distanced,” said Keeney.