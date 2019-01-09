SEATTLE — Video captured the chaos when a barricade collapsed during a performance at Seattle's Bumbershoot music festival late Saturday night.

Cell phone footage shows a crowd of fans starting to sway and scream before artist Jai Wolf played the Fisher Green stage at the Seattle Center.

When Jai Wolf greeted the crowd, people surged forward, causing a 4-foot steel barrier to collapse. Fans in the front were knocked down and trampled as more people rushed forward.

Four people were taken to Harborview Medical Center, where they were treated and released. The Seattle Fire Department said they evaluated approximately 25 people for injuries at the venue.

Cindy Raley recorded the footage from a nearby balcony after she noticed the crowd getting rowdy.

"There was a lot of surging and mini mosh pits before he even came out," Raley said.

The scene turned chaotic after the barrier collapsed, and fans were pinned to the ground. The music set stopped and lights were brought up. Footage shows a throng of people at the front of the stage, urging others to move back.

RAW: Dozens hurt in barrier collapse at Bumbershoot

Security, police, and emergency crews began crowd-control and assisting the injured. A witness named Lexi said several people complained of twisted ankles.

Festival officials at Bumbershoot released the following statement Saturday night:

"Saturday night at Bumbershoot festival there was a steel barricade failure that resulted in several non-life threatening injuries. Those injured were handled by on-site medical teams and further treatment was continued at an area hospital as deemed necessary. We are monitoring the situation and will update as we get more information."

The music set was canceled after the barrier collapse on Saturday. The artist announced a rescheduled performance for 6:55 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Stadium.

Bumbershoot officials released the following update on Sunday afternoon:

"A new barricade has been installed and inspected at the Fisher Green Stage and we are ready for day three of this year’s Bumbershoot Festival. The festival grounds and all stages will open at their previously scheduled times today and Jai Wolf has agreed to perform Sunday night at Memorial Stadium.

We are pleased to announce that all Saturday and 2-day tickets will be honored at the festival on Sunday. An updated schedule can be found on Bumbershoot.com.

Safety is our top priority at Bumbershoot, and we have been working closely with police, medics, and security to ensure tonight is a great evening for fans."

Early reports on Saturday indicated a sign had fallen on multiple people, rather than a barricade collapse.

