Oregonians will be voting on our next governor in November and we’re giving you a chance to ask the candidates a question before you vote.

KGW and The Oregonian/OregonLive are hosting a debate between Democrat Kate Brown and Republican Knute Buehler on Tuesday, October 9. During the debate we’ll feature video questions from Oregon voters.

That’s where you come in. If you have a question for the candidates, grab your cell phone and record yourself asking it. You can do a selfie, ask a friend to hold the camera or prop it up on a table. It doesn’t have to be professional-quality video – just make sure we can clearly hear your voice.

Once you’re done you can email it to us at debate@kgw.com or tweet it to us using the hashtag #ORGovDebate

You can also upload your video through our website here or text your video message to us at 541-283-6656.

Here are some of the important guidelines:

Keep the question concise – something around 10 to 15 seconds is best

Make sure we can clearly hear your voice. Avoid a place with lots of background noise.

Both Buehler and Brown will answer, so ask a question intended for both candidates.

Include your name and town if you’d like us to mention in on-air.

The debate airs live on KGW-TV on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. It will also be streamed live on KGW's Facebook page, on KGW.com, on KGW's YouTube channel, and on the KGW News app.

