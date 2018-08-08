NEW YORK (WHEC) -- Three brothers in New York are considering themselves lucky after escaping their family home, just moments before a large tree came crashing down.

"I went to peek my head around the hallway, when I did that, about that time I seen the bedroom wall which is his bedroom. I seen it shift some, and I heard a bunch of snapping and popping," said Thomas Emery.

At that moment, he hit the ground, trying to protect himself from the tree that tore the mobile home in half.

"I got hit by a part of the roof, the wall itself, a piece of quarter inch sheetrock is what saved me from getting hit by the tree," said Emery.

Thomas and his two younger brothers, along with the family's dog and cat all got out safety. A few kittens, however, are still missing.

