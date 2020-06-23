Chief Robert Schroeder finalized Brett Hankison's termination after a pretermination hearing was held June 23.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has formally fired Brett Hankison, one of three officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor. Chief Robert Schroeder finalized Hankison's termination after a pretermination hearing was held June 23 and a termination letter was released last week.

Hankison's attorney now has 10 days to request a hearing from the Police Merit Board. If the board determines Hankison's firing was not justified, it can create a new penalty. Once the hearing is scheduled, it will be open to the public.

Investigators said Hankison violated procedures when he "blindly" fired 10 rounds into Taylor's apartment when officers executed a no-knock search warrant on March 13. Taylor died from her injuries.

In the termination letter, Chief Schroeder said Hankison's "actions displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life." The chief also said he was "alarmed and stunned" by Hankison's use of deadly force that night.

Hankison is the first officer involved in Taylor's case to be terminated. The other officers involved were Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly. Both remain on administrative reassignment. The detective who approved the no-knock warrant used the night of her death was also placed on administrative reassignment.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the FBI are conducting independent investigations into Taylor's death

Read the full termination letter below:

Check back for updates to this story.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.