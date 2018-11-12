HOUSTON — A Harris County deputy and two officers from the Texas Attorney General's Office were shot in northeast Harris County Tuesday afternoon. The suspect is holed up in a small house surrounded by SWAT team members.

All three wounded officers were rushed to Ben Taub Hospital.

Daniel Trevino

"All three officers are awake and alert. Expected to survive their injuries," the sheriff tweeted. "Thank you for all of your prayers."

Officers were serving a felony warrant on Daniel Trevino when they were wounded. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911. Do not approach him. #hounews pic.twitter.com/dHoY2YMG1b — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 11, 2018

The Harris County deputy was shot in the hand and may lose a finger. One AG officer was shot in the cheek, torso and ankle and the other was shot in the leg, Gonzalez said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect as 25-year-old Daniel Trevino.

The officers were serving a felony warrant on Trevino in the 5000 block of Hartwick when they were shot.

Trevino was able to grab one of the law enforcement officer's guns, according to sources.

Shouts of "Shots fired! Shots fired!" came across the police scanners at 12:46 p.m. "Officer shot!"

A trio of ambulances which rushed THREE law enforcement officers to the Med Center after they were shot while serving a felony warrant in northeast Harris County this afternoon. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/ESPRF3FXSg — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) December 11, 2018

Trevino has a long rap sheet, including a history of violence against women.

Our team with KHOU Investigates has learned the most recent case involved an ex-girlfriend who told police Trevino threatened to kill her and her child, according to court records.

Media briefing on officer-involved shooting at 5013 Hartwick from Chief Deputy Edison Toquica https://t.co/F2Vsz16D4l — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 11, 2018

That woman filed for a protective order against Trevino in early December. The officers who were shot were serving a warrant for violating that order, HCSO confirms.

We've also learned Trevino recently served time in prison on a weapons charge. He was released from prison this past September.

A fourth officer was injured in an accident on the Eastex Freeway feeder road while escorting one of the ambulances leaving the shooting scene.

"He's okay, he's fine," Sheriff Gonzalez said.

In the initial stages of the incident on Hartwick, one of our motorcycle deputies was assisting w traffic control for departing ambulance. He was involved in major accident. He sustained a few injuries, but thankfully is conscious & stable. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 11, 2018

Check back for more on this developing story.