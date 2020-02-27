BOTHELL, Wash. — Bothell High School will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 27 out of an abundance of caution due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

In a letter to parents, the district's superintendent said a high school staff member returned to work on Monday after a week of international travel.

That staff member reported that a family member they were traveling with became sick on Tuesday. That person was taken to a hospital where they are being treated, monitored and quarantined.

There have been no positive tests for COVID-19 from the school or the staff member's family, but the high school will close its doors as a precaution.

There has been no confirmation that the school employee's family member's sickness is related to COVID-19. Test results could come back in five to seven days, but the school asked to expedite those results.

The Department of Health believes the risk to students and staff is minimal. The department said they don't believe the current situation warranted the closing of the high school.

"However, as we await the aforementioned test results, it is out of an abundance of caution that I have decided that Bothell High School will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, February 27. While today, our support services staff have been taking initial steps to disinfect the areas where the staff member traveled on the campus, we need more time to fully and completely disinfect the entire school as a preventive measure," superintendent Michelle Reid said in a letter to parents.