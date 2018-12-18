Weslaco, Texas — The body of 7-year-old Guatemalan Jakelin Caal Maquin is reportedly being transported from Laredo, Texas to Guatemala to her mother and extended family, according to Annunciation House Executive Director Ruben Garcia.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General launched an investigation into the girl’s death.

According to Customs and Border Protection (CPB), Maquin and her father were taken into custody after crossing the New Mexico border illegally the night of December 6. Eight hours later she began suffering from seizures and had a high fever that led to her hospitalization in El Paso, where she later died.

Her father disputes CBP’s claim that the child had been “dehydrated for days.” It’s unclear if Maquin was fed or nourished during her time in custody.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen will go before Congress Thursday.