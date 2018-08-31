SALEM, Ore. — A bicyclist was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Salem on Thursday night, according to Salem fire.

Firefighters say the 30 to 40-year-old male victim was seen on the tracks just north of the station at State and 12st Street before being struck by the train.

He was reportedly hit before 7:00 p.m.

Salem police say the railroad warnings and barriers were functioning at the time of the crash.

Police will not release the name of the victim until next of kin have been notified

© 2018 KGW