Bellevue police suspend 'neck restraints' after video of violent take down goes public

#firearms and #defensivetactics instructor Officer Perreira has more than 22 years of #lawenforcement experience and 28 years of #martialarts training under his belt. With his experience he provides critical feedback to our new hires on pressure tested techniques like the Vascular Neck Restraint (or 裸絞 in Japanese). Realizing this on training is very important and we are very lucky to have him on our team! The VNR is a grappling technique that has been used for several centuries. When properly applied, it is an effective and safe maneuver that will render a combative or potentially assaultive person unconscious in 4-7 seconds. There are millions of applications of this and other variations of carotid artery occlusion performed by #jiujitsu and #judo practitioners all over the world each year without any injury. Practitioners of those arts are often surprised to find out that many police departments place this technique at the same level of force as using a firearm. The bilateral compression of the carotid arteries allow a smaller person a realistic chance to survive and control someone who is much bigger and stronger. We would love to have more Jiu-Jitsu & #martialarts practitioners, #fitness enthusiasts, and good people from all walks of life on our #team and we anticipate our hiring entry and lateral hiring portals to reopen before the end of the year! Previous years of #lawenforcement experience count towards vacation accrual and eligibility for specialized units. Up to 95.8k in base pay, not counting incentives (an additional 5-17% with a degree + longevity pay). Patrol officers get 4-5 consecutive days off each work cycle and 2 weekends off per month. Additionally, we will be one of the first department’s in the country to equip all patrol officers with @sigsauerinc p320 RX duty pistols that have issued @sigsaueroptics and a mounted light! For more information go to protectbellevue.com or contact officer Craig Hanaumi (chanaumi@bellevuewa.gov) **shoes were cleaned before stepping on the mats**🙏🏽#bellevue #police #work #selfdefense #graciesurvivaltactics #protectbellevuedotcom