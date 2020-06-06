x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (5) »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

news

Bellevue police suspend 'neck restraints' after video of violent take down goes public

Bellevue police found the 2018 use of force was justified. But the chief has halted the move, 'except when the officer’s life is in danger.'

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Twitter video posted Friday shows a violent take down of a woman outside the Factoria Mall.

The post came as protests continue to rage in the wake of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd last week. 

RELATED: Protests of police killings continue in Puget Sound region

However, Bellevue Police say the incident happened in December of 2018 when an officer pulled a woman over outside the mall for failing to transfer the title to her car.

They claim she was uncooperative with the officer, kept the car in gear and kept reaching into her purse.

At that point, Officer Will Dowsing takes her down to the ground and puts her in what police call a "neck restraint."

"I get it," says Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett. "When I first saw the video I raised my eyebrows and said, hang on a second."

Mylett says Dowsing acted appropriately because the woman refused to comply with his calm and repeated requests, and he believed she might have a weapon or try to hit him with her car.

A photo released by the department appears to show the officer's knee on her neck. George Floyd died when a Minneapolis police officer kept a knee on his neck for about 8 minutes.

Mylett says that was not the case here.

"I know people are gonna say that clearly the knee is on the neck. The knee is in the upper back, close to the neck. It's a proper restraint."

Additional video released by the department shows the woman screaming that she was being kidnapped by police.

Mylett now says he has suspended the use of "neck restraints" unless the officer finds himself in a situation that calls for deadly force.

Still, Mylett calls the technique "very effective" and says it is used six to ten times a year by Bellevue police with no serious injuries or deaths.

"It prevents injury to both parties," he says.

Mylett concedes many officers won't like the technique being taken away, but in the wake of all that has happened across America over the past week, he believes it's time to take a pause.

"It's a divisive topic," he says. "I know it is."

Bellevue police say the woman was not hurt in the incident and didn't file a complaint with the department.

KING 5 also spoke to Bob Scales, CEO of Police Strategies, a firm specializing in police data and policy. We asked him about the Bellevue video and other police techniques that have come under scrutiny.

The Bellevue Police Department shared this recruiting video that demonstrates some of their tactics. 

#firearms and #defensivetactics instructor Officer Perreira has more than 22 years of #lawenforcement experience and 28 years of #martialarts training under his belt. With his experience he provides critical feedback to our new hires on pressure tested techniques like the Vascular Neck Restraint (or 裸絞 in Japanese). Realizing this on training is very important and we are very lucky to have him on our team! The VNR is a grappling technique that has been used for several centuries. When properly applied, it is an effective and safe maneuver that will render a combative or potentially assaultive person unconscious in 4-7 seconds. There are millions of applications of this and other variations of carotid artery occlusion performed by #jiujitsu and #judo practitioners all over the world each year without any injury. Practitioners of those arts are often surprised to find out that many police departments place this technique at the same level of force as using a firearm. The bilateral compression of the carotid arteries allow a smaller person a realistic chance to survive and control someone who is much bigger and stronger. We would love to have more Jiu-Jitsu & #martialarts practitioners, #fitness enthusiasts, and good people from all walks of life on our #team and we anticipate our hiring entry and lateral hiring portals to reopen before the end of the year! Previous years of #lawenforcement experience count towards vacation accrual and eligibility for specialized units. Up to 95.8k in base pay, not counting incentives (an additional 5-17% with a degree + longevity pay). Patrol officers get 4-5 consecutive days off each work cycle and 2 weekends off per month. Additionally, we will be one of the first department’s in the country to equip all patrol officers with @sigsauerinc p320 RX duty pistols that have issued @sigsaueroptics and a mounted light! For more information go to protectbellevue.com or contact officer Craig Hanaumi (chanaumi@bellevuewa.gov) **shoes were cleaned before stepping on the mats**🙏🏽#bellevue #police #work #selfdefense #graciesurvivaltactics #protectbellevuedotcom

Posted by Bellevue, WA Police Recruiting on Monday, September 9, 2019

RELATED: Community cleanup planned in Bellevue after looting, property damage

RELATED: Looting prompts curfews across Puget Sound; Seattle protests remain peaceful