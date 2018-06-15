BEAVERTON, Ore. -- A man arrested for alleged sexual abuse with two children under the age of four pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance Friday.

Beaverton Police on Thursday arrested 69-year-old John P. Gilbreath in the 11000 block of SW Patridge Loop after receiving reports of sexual abuse on March 14, 2018 and June 7, 2016.

Gilbreath was previously an employee of Partridge House Daycare, where both victims attended. Neighbors said Gibreath's wife runs the daycare.

State records online show no safety violations or other negatives against Partridge House Daycare in the past three years. Police said DHS has contacted all families currently enrolled at the daycare.

Gilbreath is charged with one count of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree, two counts of sodomy in the first degree, and two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.

"We're thinking that there could be other victims out there; his access to young children, the fact that young children don't always voice concerns, so our concerns are high," said Beaverton Police Officer Jeremy Shaw.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 503-526-2281.

© 2018 KGW