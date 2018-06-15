BEAVERTON, Ore. -- A man was arrested for alleged sexual abuse with two children under the age of four.

Beaverton Police on Thursday arrested 69-year-old John P. Gillbreath in the 11000 block of SW Patridge Loop after receiving reports of sexual abuse on March 14, 2018 and June 7, 2016.

Gillbreath was booked in the Washington County Jail on one count of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree, two counts of sodomy in the first degree, and two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.

Gillbreath was previously an employee of Partridge House Day Care.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 503-526-2281.

© 2018 KGW