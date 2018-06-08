(NBC News) Even though the school year has begun in many states across the country, parents with back-to-school shopping still to do shouldn't panic. In fact, late shoppers may have advantage.

"Think mid to late August even early September, you still are going to find really good deals," said Sara Skirboll with RetailMeNot.

If you're looking for the best deals on school supplies, Skirboll recommends checking out big box stores like Office Depot or Office Max.

She also suggests buying supplies in bulk, or going in with a group of parents who have to purchase the same items for their kids.

NerdWallet has another suggestion to save: instead of buying brand new devices, like laptops and computers, buy refurbished ones that can serve your child just as well.

