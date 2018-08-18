Thick wildfire smoke has socked in the Puget Sound area. Air across the region is considered very unhealthy for everyone, according to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency. The agency recommends everyone stay indoors as much as possible.

Satellite images show strong northeast winds carried smoke across the Cascades from fires burning in Eastern Washington on Monday afternoon.

"Most of the summer we’ve kept our onshore winds, even though it’s been hot, which kept the smoke out of here until about two weeks ago," said KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott.

The strong winds are likely the source of ash that started falling on Monday evening. Residents in Gold Bar, Gig Harbor and Seattle reported seeing it floating in the air and on cars.

Last week's air quality was the worst on record for Puget Sound. On Monday, Marriott said it's possible this week's could be worse with the combination of winds from British Columbia and Eastern Washington.

The National Weather Service issued an Air Quality Alert through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Unhealthy air is expected to gradually improve Thursday.

"We will see a return to onshore winds by later Wednesday pushing in clean Pacific air to improve our air quality." Marriott said, “We may even see a few raindrops on Sunday.”

Gusty winds and low humidity prompted the National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning for parts of Western Washington until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities have issued a burn ban for counties including King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish because of wildfire smoke and related unhealthy air conditions.

The Puget Sound Air Agency said no outdoor burning is allowed as of 5 p.m. Monday in order to reduce any additional harm from excess air pollution. The ban covers Seattle, Tacoma, Everett and Port Orchard, among other locations.

GOES-WEST satellite, via UW Atmospheric Sciences

Smoke has caused occasional ground delays at Sea-Tac International Airport over the last few days.

Forecasters expect the wildfires to continue through most of September.

This will maintain the possibility of more smokey episodes for western Washington.

#AirQualityAlert in effect for Western WA through 5pm WED. Thick #smoke is still over B.C. & east of the Cascades. This will push into Western WA later today & tonight. Unhealthy air likey by MON through WED over Western WA. Current A.Q. info at: https://t.co/1UfDMJQ87b #wawx pic.twitter.com/FhrY6vDc0k — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 19, 2018

Before air quality tanks tonight and Sunday, know these actions that you can take to protect your health. More tips at https://t.co/wQB12P0Izi #wawx pic.twitter.com/f6nCnZ2yam — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 18, 2018

