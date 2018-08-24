Condolences and support poured in for Sen. John McCain and his family on Friday, following the announcement that the senior Arizona senator was discontinuing medical treatment for brain cancer.

McCain was diagnosed with a glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer in July 2017, and has been home in Arizona since December of last year.

READ: Arizona Sen. John McCain ending treatment for brain cancer, family says

Jeff Flake kept his immediate response to Twitter, saying simply, "God bless and keep this wonderful man and his family."

God bless and keep this wonderful man and his family @SenJohnMcCain — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) August 24, 2018

Statement from Gov. Doug Ducey:

"John McCain is an American hero, always putting country before self. From Vietnam to the halls of the U.S. Senate, the spirit of service and civility that has guided Senator McCain's life stands as a model for all Americans, regardless of political affiliation. Angela and I had the great privilege of visiting with Senator McCain and Cindy in May. Then and now, our prayers and our hearts are with them and their entire family."

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Statement from Representative Martha McSally:

"John McCain's life has been one of service and sacrifice. His strength and resolve enabled him to endure 5.5 years as a prisoner of war, and to continue to serve his country for decades. I have been praying for Senator McCain and his family during this difficult time, and continue to ask for God's grace and comfort for him and his family.”

Tweet from Representative Kyrsten Sinema:

@SenJohnMcCain is not only an American hero who has sacrificed so much for his country, he’s Arizona’s hero. His strength and commitment to our great state and this country can’t be matched. I’m thinking of him and his family today and wishing them peace and comfort.

Tweet from DPS Director Frank Milstead:

Shortly after I became a neophyte Phoenix Police Ofc Senator John McCain took office. My dad was AZDPS Director than. He built a strong bond and working relationship w/ Sen McCain. It has been my honor to work with him and Gov Ducey to keep our border, Arizona and America safer

PHOTOS: Sen. John McCain through the years

PHOTOS: Sen. John McCain through the years

Senate Majority Leader McConnell:

"Very sad to hear this morning’s update from the family of our dear friend Sen. McCain. We are so fortunate to call him our friend and colleague. John, Cindy, and the entire McCain family are in our prayers at this incredibly difficult hour."

Former Sec. of State John Kerry:

"God bless John McCain, his family, and all who love him — a brave man showing us once again what the words grace and grit really mean."

Speaker Paul Ryan:

"John McCain personifies service to our country. The whole House is keeping John and his family in our prayers during this time."

Tweet from Mitt Romney:

"No man this century better exemplifies honor, patriotism, service, sacrifice, and country first than Senator John McCain. His heroism inspires, his life shapes our character. I am blessed and humbled by

our friendship."

© 2018 KPNX