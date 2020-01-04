BOISE, Idaho — Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Treasure Valley was rattled by a 6.5 magnitude earthquake, according to the USGS.

The USGS reports that the epicenter was 73.3 miles north of Meridian.

KTVB staff felt the possible earthquake from North Boise, Meridian, and Nampa. One of our staff members said her family in Montana felt the earthquake.

Our sister station in Spokane, KREM, reportedly felt the earthquake as well.

The USGS said the earthquake's depth was 10 kilometers.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.