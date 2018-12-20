Weslaco, Texas — Another one of the Trump administration’s immigration policies that made it harder for migrants fleeing domestic or gang violence to seek asylum has been blocked by federal judge.

U.S. district judge Emmett Sullivan ruled against a policy introduced by the White House in June that prevented asylum seekers from obtaining protection based on gang or domestic violence claims.

The judge said in a court opinion that such policy violates the Administrative Procedure and the Immigration and Nationality acts.

The decision to strike down the policy comes six months after then-attorney general Jeff Sessions announced its implementation. It also comes after a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union.

“Asylum was never meant to alleviate all problems, even all serious problems that people face every day all over the world,” said Sessions during a speech on June 11.

Sessions argued that domestic or gang violence did not meet the criteria set forth by asylum laws.

Judge Sullivan disagreed and ordered the government to return all migrants deported under this policy and present them with new credible fear reviews.