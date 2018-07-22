PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is in the middle of another extended heat wave.

The high temperatures will be in the upper 90s all week, according to KGW meteorologist Matt Zaffino. The weekend could see 100 degree temps.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory until 10 p.m. Thursday.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave children or pets inside of a parked vehicle," the NWS warns.

Not only will it be hot during the day, it will stay warm during the night with temperatures staying in the mid-60s.

If you want to avoid the heat, temperatures on the Oregon Coast are expected to be in the 60s, topping off at 70 degrees.

