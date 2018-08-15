PORTLAND, Ore. — Americans will spend more than $82 billion on back-to-school shopping this year, according to the National Retail Foundation.

This includes shopping for children in K-12, as well as college-aged students.

Families of children in elementary school through high school will spend an average of $682 on school supplies, clothing and electronics.

So how do you shop without breaking the bank?

Here's a list of back-to-school supplies that are a waste of money, from Reader's Digest:

Expensive backpacks

Bottles of sanitizer

Overpriced art sets

Sports drinks

Goo-inducing glues

Flimsy pencil cases

School-mandated uniforms

Crayons without sharpeners

Glass water bottles

Old wooden pencils

Excessive apps and video games

Overpriced gym clothes

Erasers

Cell phones

The Better Business Bureau also recommends you look for student discounts online, look for coupons, create a list (and stick to it!) and look for deals at garage sales or thrift shops.

