Americans will spend more than $82 billion on back-to-school shopping this year, according to the National Retail Foundation.

This includes shopping for children in K-12, as well as college-aged students.

Families of children in elementary school through high school will spend an average of $682 on school supplies, clothing and electronics.

So how do you shop without breaking the bank?

Here's a list of back-to-school supplies that are a waste of money, from Reader's Digest:

  • Expensive backpacks
  • Bottles of sanitizer
  • Overpriced art sets
  • Sports drinks
  • Goo-inducing glues
  • Flimsy pencil cases
  • School-mandated uniforms
  • Crayons without sharpeners
  • Glass water bottles
  • Old wooden pencils
  • Excessive apps and video games
  • Overpriced gym clothes
  • Erasers
  • Cell phones

The Better Business Bureau also recommends you look for student discounts online, look for coupons, create a list (and stick to it!) and look for deals at garage sales or thrift shops.

