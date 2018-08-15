PORTLAND, Ore. — Americans will spend more than $82 billion on back-to-school shopping this year, according to the National Retail Foundation.
This includes shopping for children in K-12, as well as college-aged students.
Families of children in elementary school through high school will spend an average of $682 on school supplies, clothing and electronics.
So how do you shop without breaking the bank?
Here's a list of back-to-school supplies that are a waste of money, from Reader's Digest:
- Expensive backpacks
- Bottles of sanitizer
- Overpriced art sets
- Sports drinks
- Goo-inducing glues
- Flimsy pencil cases
- School-mandated uniforms
- Crayons without sharpeners
- Glass water bottles
- Old wooden pencils
- Excessive apps and video games
- Overpriced gym clothes
- Erasers
- Cell phones
The Better Business Bureau also recommends you look for student discounts online, look for coupons, create a list (and stick to it!) and look for deals at garage sales or thrift shops.