MOSIER, Ore. -- All evacuation notices for the community of Rowena Dell in the Columbia River Gorge have been lifted, the Wasco County Sheriff's Office said.

The Memaloose Park Fire broke out Friday night and jumped Interstate 84. It grew to 65 acres over the weekend and prompted Level 2 (Be Set) and Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuations.

Highway 30, which was closed from Marsh Cutoff Road to the Rowena interchange because of the fire, re-opened late Saturday night.

Photos: Fire jumps I-84 east of Hood River

The fire was first reported at around 6 p.m. at the Memaloose rest area, about 10 miles east of Hood River. The fire jumped from the north side of Interstate 84 to the south side, prompting evacuation notices in Rowena Dell.

Memaloose State Park campground remains closed to new campers, and is open only to campers who have current reservations.

The Memaloose rest area on westbound Interstate 84 will remain closed until further notice while repairs are made to the rest area's electrical system, which was damaged by the fire.

The fire is believed to be human-caused and is under investigation.

