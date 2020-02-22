An endangered missing person alert was issued for a 3-year-old girl from Yakima believed to be taken by her non-custodial mother.

The child, Faith Hegge, was last seen around Feb. 1, 2020. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office believes Faith is with her biological mother, 33-year-old Melissa Hegge, who does not have legal custody of the girl.

There is a warrant issued for Melissa Hegge's arrest for 1st degree custodial interference. The sheriff's office said the "mother is a known drug user and believed to be homeless."

There is an order to remove Faith from her mother.

Melissa Hegge is described as a 33-year-old white female, 5'1" and 120 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Faith Hegge is described as a 3-year-old white female, about 2'8" and 30 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Please call the Yakima County Sheriff with any information: 509-574-2500

The Law Enforcement Alerting Portal (LEAP) system issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert for Faith. AMBER Alerts are typically issued when authorities have a vehicle description, which was not provided in this case.