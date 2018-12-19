The Reynolds School District is cancelling classes at Alder Elementary Wednesday, December 19, because of a case of Hepatitis A.

A district spokeswoman says an adult that had recently been in the building contracted the virus.

"We are taking every precaution to clean the entire building and will be closed to complete this process. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused," Stephanie Field, the Director of Communications, said in a letter sent to parents.

The district expects classes to resume on Thursday, Dec. 20.

They will be releasing more information Wednesday after meeting with the health department.