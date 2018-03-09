Researchers are celebrating the sighting of an ailing Southern Resident orca, after considering her likely dead.

The Center for Whale Research did not see J50 swimming with her pod over the weekend. NOAA released a statement of concern Monday morning that the young whale did not return from open waters with her family group.

But just hours later, J50, also known as Scarlet, was spotted in the Salish Sea.

"She's a spunky little whale and keeps surprising us. If any whale is going to make it through this experience that she's having, it's going to be this whale," said researcher Deborah Giles. "She keeps surprising us."

J50, the 3 ½-year-old whale, had lost 20 percent of her body mass and developed a depression near the base of her skull, indicating severe fat loss and malnutrition.

Lab results from collected fecal samples determined J50 could have a parasite, which can harm a weakened or emaciated whale.

Several attempts have been made in recent weeks to improve J50's health, including administering antibiotics and distributing of live salmon.

J50 was last spotted August 30, swimming about 3 ½ miles behind most of the J Pod, according to NOAA. Because the whales typically stick together, researchers began to question whether she was still alive. The J Pod was spotted this weekend returning "from the open waters off the West Coast of Vancouver Island to the Salish Sea," without J50.

Despite the relief over her return, there is still much skepticism that she will survive much longer.

"Maybe J50 is somewhere in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, but I am certain she will not survive, and it is amazing that she has lasted so long in the condition we saw her at the beginning of summer," said Ken Balcomb with the Center for Whale Research before J50's return Monday.

Governor Inslee’s Southern Resident Killer Whale Task Force has until November to submit recommendations to save the endangered whales.

NOAA expects to have another update Monday on J50's status.

