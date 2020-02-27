OLYMPIA, Wash. — Aidan Schellings’ family hoped his story would get more skateboarders to wear helmets, and now, proposed Washington legislation is making that one step closer to becoming a reality.

The legislation would give first responders funding to give hundreds of helmets to young skateboarders and bicyclists, free of charge.

Last April, 19-year-old Schellings suffered a traumatic brain injury when he crashed while on his skateboard. He was not wearing a helmet.

Doctors initially told the family that their son may not survive, or walk and talk again, but he is slowly recovering, according to Steve Schellings, Aidan's father.

The family has reached out to the media and the skateboarding industry to try and raise awareness about the importance of wearing a helmet.

“I think what we’re seeing today is the start of a culture change,” said Steve Schellings.

State Rep. Dan Griffey (R-Mason County) said he saw the news coverage and decided to act. Griffey helped make sure the House’s budget proposal included $40,000 for first responders to buy and hand out helmets.

Griffey, a firefighter with Mason County, said he has responded to countless head injury calls. He hopes his proposal will prevent injuries, and perhaps save lives.

“I want to take what I do there, and all the tragedies I see there and see if we can do a better job here,” explained Griffey.

The House needs to approve the proposal and it would need to be included in the final version negotiated with the Senate before reaching the Governor's desk.

Steve Schellings is hopeful his son's story will help make the proposal law.

"If we can prevent another kid... from having to go through this," said Schellings. "That makes a difference."

