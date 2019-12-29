This is a breaking story and will be continuously updated.

Two people were killed and one was critically injured in a shooting Sunday morning at a White Settlement church.

Fort Worth police received reports of an active threat around 11:20 a.m. at West Freeway Church of Christ at 1900 South Las Vegas Trail in White Settlement, which is near Fort Worth.

MedStar officials confirmed at least two people were killed and one person was transported in critical condition.

One of those killed was the suspected shooter, MedStar officials told WFAA.

A live stream of the worship service shows a person wearing a large coat stand up and then pull out what appears to be a rifle or a shotgun as communion was finishing. The shooter appears to fire twice before another person appears to shoot back.

The shooting lasted about six seconds, video of the live stream shows.

Many people in the congregation ducked under church pews while others rushed toward the shooter, holding up handguns, the video shows.

A church leader starts telling people to quiet down and be seated.

"Everything is under control. Our security team did everything they needed to do," the person said.

He urged everyone to stay calm and file out of the sanctuary. He said one church member was harmed.

"We had a gentleman that came in armed to do harm," the church leader says.

In the chaos after the shooting, church members can be heard screaming and crying.

One person yells, "I love you."

"Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families that were affected by this incident," said Fort Worth police spokesman Mike Drivdahl.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted Sunday morning that his office will assist if needed.

U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox also tweeted out Sunday that details of the shooter are currently under investigation. The FBI is expected to hold a press conference at 2:45 p.m. CST with more information.

A new Texas law allowing worshippers to carry guns in religious locations went in to effect just months before the shooting.

RELATED: New law will allow Texans to carry guns in church

Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement on the shooting later Sunday afternoon:

"Our hearts go out to the victims and families of those killed in the evil act of violence that occurred at the West Freeway Church of Christ. Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life. Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for the White Settlement community and for all those affected by this horrible tragedy."