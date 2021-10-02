A look back at a difficult 1st day of registering Oregon's oldest citizens for vaccinations

The first day of registering did not go off without a hitch on Monday. Problems began with an unannounced change of registration start time and grew from there.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The first day of registering some of Oregon’s oldest citizens for COVID-19 vaccine appointments did not go off without a hitch on Monday. The problems started with the start time for booking appointments, which happened three hours earlier than the noon opening the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) told KGW about late last week.

Repeated efforts by KGW to confirm that start time went unanswered throughout the past weekend.

On Tuesday, OHA spokesperson Tim Heider wrote in part, "OHA provided the access technology. The hospital systems that run the joint mass vaccination clinics are responsible for scheduling."

KGW did not get an answer from OHA as to why the system opened early, and why OHA did not communicate a change of the timing.

Tuesday evening, the partnership of four major health systems administering vaccinations at Portland’s mass vaccination clinics responded to KGW’s request for comment on the change in timing. Brian Terrett of Legacy Health Systems, representing the group All4Oregon, wrote the following:

“On Friday, February 5, 2021, All4Oregon was planning for appointments to start at noon on Monday, February 8. We shared that plan with KGW to inform the community. Friday evening, All4Oregon decided to change the appointment start time to 9:00 AM, instead of noon, to accommodate a request received from OHA. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and are working continuously to improve this complex, fast-moving process.”

Looking forward, the vaccinations for the 80-plus age group begin on Wednesday. There are 1,000 doses for the Oregon Convention Center, and OHSU’s drive-through site at Portland International Airport will administer 4,450 doses. Appointments are set through next Tuesday.

Joost Koedoot, 80, did not get an appointment despite his best efforts.



“All these prompts you have to go through to get to answer the questions, which is fine. But you get to the end of those questions where you're supposed to be able to sign on for a time and day, there's no such thing available,” said Koedoot.

He kept a good attitude, despite his frustration. In fact, he's got a suggestion for the state, based on his positive experiences reserving books from the Washington County library system.



“You're on the list and when the book becomes available, they immediately let you know the book is available and you can then reserve a time. And that part is just excellent; the way they do that, it always works perfectly.”

Koedoot thinks if people can do it with books, why not the vaccine?



“They could get going on this and help people because pretty soon, we're going to have 80-year-olds and 70 and 60, and they're all going to be ganged up together, which will make things worse, no question.”

The immediate challenge this week may be getting those with appointments their shots.

Winter weather is on the way and there could be snow this week. The providers running the clinics told KGW they were meeting to make a winter weather plan. Late Tuesday, Terrett wrote that no changes were being made about closures or delayed appointments, but that they would be monitoring the situation and announce any changes if providers make them.