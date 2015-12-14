Expect sunshine and temps warming to near 90° Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday turns sunny and hot with highs near 90. We may tack on a few more degrees Wednesday. We'll also have a chance of late day storms on Wednesday. Much cooler air arrives Thursday.
Chris McGinness
KGW Meteorologist
