Expect sunshine and temps warming to near 90° Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday turns sunny and hot with highs near 90. We may tack on a few more degrees Wednesday. We'll also have a chance of late day storms on Wednesday. Much cooler air arrives Thursday.

Chris McGinness

KGW Meteorologist

Find me on facebook twitter & instagram

______________________________________

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic

And images (updated automatically):

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY KGW - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.