Aww-doption alert at Seattle Humane. Eight Siberian Husky mix puppies will be available for pre-selection on Monday, Dec. 30 starting at 11 a.m. at the shelter's Bellevue location.

The puppies, whose names include Dancer, Prancer, Comet, and Cupid, are dubbed the 'Reindeer Litter.' They are now two-months-old and almost ready for their fur-ever homes.

The litter arrived to Seattle Humane from Yakima in late October. Their mother, BlueBelle, has already been adopted.

Potential adopters can make a pre-selection for the puppies when the Bellevue shelter opens Monday at 11 a.m. Holds can only be made in person, not over the phone or email.

The shelter is located at 13212 SE Eastgate Way in Bellevue, Washington and their phone number is 425-641-0080.

Seattle Humane posted more details here: