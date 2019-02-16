EVERETT, Wash. — It's been a big year for a young boy named Roman and his family's dog rescue group Project Freedom Ride. Since his story first aired on KING 5 in November 2017, Roman's inspiring videos have been seen all over the world and helped more than 1,500 dogs find a forever home.

Roman was recently a guest on The Ellen Show, where she surprised him with a big check for his hard work. He was also named the 2018 ASPCA Kid of the Year.

"They gave that award to me for saving dogs," said Roman.

Roman's goal is to find lonely dogs loving homes.

RELATED: 100 abandoned dogs headed for Pacific Northwest

His mom, Jennifer, says he first wanted to help dogs when he was 4-years-old.

"We lived in Texas at the time. He would see a rescue, trying to get dogs adopted outside of PetSmart," said Jennifer.

"I just wanted to know what I could do to help them because I saw that most of them weren't getting adopted," said Roman. "I was just really worried because if they didn't find a home they could've got put down."

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

RELATED: An ambitious 6 year-old's mission to find dogs a home

With a camera and his compassion, he started making videos with dogs in shelters, encouraging people to adopt. His mom would share the videos on her Facebook page, and soon his efforts gained attention around the globe.

"I think as his mom it was eye-opening because I was like, oh my gosh he sees a problem and he wants to fix it," said Jennifer.

When the family moved to Washington state in 2016, they decided to start Project Freedom Ride.

"Project Freedom Ride relocates unwanted animals out of high kill areas in Texas, and then takes them up to the Pacific Northwest where they will have a better chance at finding homes," said Roman.

His focus on finding dogs the right family continued on Friday. Project Freedom Ride delivered dogs to Everett.

"We handed off 40 dogs straight to their families." said Jennifer, who added that PFR has saved over 1,500 dogs.

"I want to get every dog in the world adopted," said Roman. "I think we might be able to do it in the next 15 years or so."

Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Project Freedom Ride will host a meet up in Stanwood for their supporters and potential adopters.

RELATED: 6-year-old saves 1,100 dogs through adorable viral videos